Multimedia

Day in pictures- January 1, 2018

1/12

Images for India and around the world

Other Slideshows

Fishermen are seen in the Chilika Lagoon, Bhubaneswar, as the Odisha government lifted the ban on fishing during the ongoing lockdown on Saturday, April 18.

In pictures | Day 25 of the coronavirus lockdown

A railway worker is seen in the railway tracks as repair work is ongoing on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

In pictures: The coronavirus lockdown - Day 24

Migrant workers in Ambattur industrial estate were distributed with provisions by inspectorate of factories.

In pictures | Pan-India lockdown enters day 23

Pope Francis presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica empty of the faithful following Italy’s ban on gatherings to contain coronavirus contagion, at the Vatican, Saturday, April 11, 2020.

In pictures | Easter Sunday amid the pandemic

A devotee offers prayers from outside a church in Egmore, Chennai, on the occasion of Good Friday. Churches and all religious places have been closed for public due to the lockdown.

In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 17

(L-R) Bottles of disinfectant for leopards cage, foam cleanser for animal keeper as well as animal, and hand wash for animal keeper kept out side leopards cage by Byculla Zoo. Abhishek Satam, a biologist at the Byculla zoo said that the bottles have been kept as a precautionary measure following reports of a tiger testing positive for COVID-19 in United States.

In pictures | Coping with coronavirus lockdown: Day 16

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY