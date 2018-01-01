Day in pictures- January 1, 2018

1/12

Sunset over the Singanallur tank in Coimbatore. Photo: M.Periasamy

A camp elephant going to take rest after a hard day's work at Mudumalai Tiger reserve in Udhagamandalam. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

A shepherd herds a flock of sheep at Lathipora Pulwama, south of Srinagar. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Children take a ride on a camel at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: AP

Supermoon rises over an old godown at Sewree in Mumbai. Photo: Emmanual Yogini

A vendor carrying colourful balls on his bike for sale at Cubbon park in Bengaluru. Photo: K.MURALI_KUMAR

Fireworks in the backdrop of illuminated Mysuru Palace in Mysuru. Photo: M.A.SRIRAM

Rajendra Maidan, a popular public spot in Kochi was opened to the public after being shut for about three years. Photo: H.Vibhu

Over 10,000 hot air balloons being released as part of celebrations in Ahmedabad. Photo: Vijay Soneji

Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy. Photo: REUTERS

A person dressed as Spiderman runs into in the sea at Barry Island, South Wales. Photo: AP