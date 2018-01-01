Day in pictures- January 1, 2018

Sunset over the Singanallur tank in Coimbatore.
Photo: M.Periasamy
A camp elephant going to take rest after a hard day's work at Mudumalai Tiger reserve in Udhagamandalam.
Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy
A shepherd herds a flock of sheep at Lathipora Pulwama, south of Srinagar.
Photo: NISSAR AHMAD
Children take a ride on a camel at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya.
Photo: AP
Supermoon rises over an old godown at Sewree in Mumbai.
Photo: Emmanual Yogini
A vendor carrying colourful balls on his bike for sale at Cubbon park in Bengaluru.
Photo: K.MURALI_KUMAR
Fireworks in the backdrop of illuminated Mysuru Palace in Mysuru.
Photo: M.A.SRIRAM
Rajendra Maidan, a popular public spot in Kochi was opened to the public after being shut for about three years.
Photo: H.Vibhu
Over 10,000 hot air balloons being released as part of celebrations in Ahmedabad.
Photo: Vijay Soneji
Marco Fois of Italy dives into the Tiber River from the Cavour bridge in Rome, Italy.
Photo: REUTERS
A person dressed as Spiderman runs into in the sea at Barry Island, South Wales.
Photo: AP
Members of the Berliner Seehunde (Berlin Seals) ice swimmers club take a dip in Lake Orankesee in Berlin.
Photo: REUTERS