Day in pictures- December 28, 2017

As the mercury dipped the authorities of Maharajbagh zoo in Nagpur, installed 6 heaters near tiger and leopard cages.
Photo: S Sudarshan
Workers look atop of a railway engine as they repair the electrification wire at the city railway station in Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Kashmiri fishermen catch fish with harpoons in Anchar Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Photo: NISSAR AHMAD
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in action during the first run in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at Lienz, Austria .
Photo: REUTERS
A smoggy and cold morning, in New Delhi. The government released a 12-point draft plan to tackle pollution in Delhi NCR, including measures such as a crop-burning management plan, annual studies on air quality and steps to bolster the region’s crumbling public transport system.
Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma
Light-emitting diode (LED) lights on the Outer Ring Road accentuate its foggy tarmac, Vehicles are seen plying the road along the ORR's Narsingi stretch in Hyderabad.
Photo: Nagara Gopal
International Committee of The Red Cross shows a member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, left, carries a baby during a human evacuation of sick people from the eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria.
Photo: AP
The international election observer, Dr. Aminata Toure of Carter Center speaks during a news conference in Monrovia, Liberia.
Photo: REUTERS
The central team members inspecting damaged crops one of the Ockhi affected area at Marunthukottai in Kanniyakumari district.
Photo: A.Shaikmohideen
A Paraguayan soldier patrols in front of a plane of Brazil's federal police while waiting for the arrival of Jarvis Chimenez Pavao, alias "Pavao", to be extradited to Brazil to face charges for trafficking in cocaine, weapons and money laundering, in Luque, Paraguay.
Photo: REUTERS