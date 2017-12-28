Day in pictures- December 28, 2017

1/10

As the mercury dipped the authorities of Maharajbagh zoo in Nagpur, installed 6 heaters near tiger and leopard cages. Photo: S Sudarshan

Workers look atop of a railway engine as they repair the electrification wire at the city railway station in Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

Kashmiri fishermen catch fish with harpoons in Anchar Lake on the outskirts of Srinagar. Photo: NISSAR AHMAD

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia in action during the first run in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup at Lienz, Austria . Photo: REUTERS

A smoggy and cold morning, in New Delhi. The government released a 12-point draft plan to tackle pollution in Delhi NCR, including measures such as a crop-burning management plan, annual studies on air quality and steps to bolster the region’s crumbling public transport system. Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma

Light-emitting diode (LED) lights on the Outer Ring Road accentuate its foggy tarmac, Vehicles are seen plying the road along the ORR's Narsingi stretch in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

International Committee of The Red Cross shows a member of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, left, carries a baby during a human evacuation of sick people from the eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria. Photo: AP

The international election observer, Dr. Aminata Toure of Carter Center speaks during a news conference in Monrovia, Liberia. Photo: REUTERS

The central team members inspecting damaged crops one of the Ockhi affected area at Marunthukottai in Kanniyakumari district. Photo: A.Shaikmohideen