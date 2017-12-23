Day in pictures- December 23, 2017

1/12

The Zugerberg mountain is covered in a sheet of fog, seen from Rigi Scheidegg, Switzerland, Photo: AP

A crow resting on a cow in Dindigul. Photo: G.KARTHIKEYAN

Owing to three day holiday weekend, Vashi toll Naka in Mumbai witnesses heavy traffic. Photo: Yogesh Mhatre

Labourers cleaning the Sorga vaasal at the Parthasarathy Temple in Chennai. Photo: G_SRIBHARATH

A Buddhist nun reacts while watching participants nuns prepare for on a month long bicycle pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, Around 200 Drukpa Kung-Fu Nuns began a month long bicycle pilgrimage of 3000 Kms. (1864 miles) pedaling through Nepal and India to empower women and promote awareness around the human trafficking epidemic in Nepal and India.) Photo: AP

Farm labourers sort out colocasia at Nadumottur near Katpadi. Photo: C.VENKATACHALAPATHY

More than 5500 School children make a formation of largest shape of Human lungs during an official attempt to enter Guinees World Record by Lungs Care Foundation at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A girl admires a bunch of roses at display at the ongoing rose show in PWD Grounds in Vijayawada. Photo: CH.VIJAYA BHASKAR

Children dressed as Santa Claus during their morning ride at Cubbon park in Bengaluru . Photo: K.MURALI_KUMAR

The Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, is seen surrounded by scaffolding during long term repairs, in Westminster, London, Britain. Photo: REUTERS

Children of members of the Cryophile amateurs winter swimmers club put a Christmas tree to icy waters of the Yenisei River during the celebrations for the upcoming Christmas and New Year, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photo: REUTERS