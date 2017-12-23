Day in pictures- December 23, 2017

The Zugerberg mountain is covered in a sheet of fog, seen from Rigi Scheidegg, Switzerland,
Photo: AP
A crow resting on a cow in Dindigul.
Photo: G.KARTHIKEYAN
Owing to three day holiday weekend, Vashi toll Naka in Mumbai witnesses heavy traffic.
Photo: Yogesh Mhatre
Labourers cleaning the Sorga vaasal at the Parthasarathy Temple in Chennai.
Photo: G_SRIBHARATH
A Buddhist nun reacts while watching participants nuns prepare for on a month long bicycle pilgrimage in Kathmandu, Nepal, Around 200 Drukpa Kung-Fu Nuns began a month long bicycle pilgrimage of 3000 Kms. (1864 miles) pedaling through Nepal and India to empower women and promote awareness around the human trafficking epidemic in Nepal and India.)
Photo: AP
Farm labourers sort out colocasia at Nadumottur near Katpadi.
Photo: C.VENKATACHALAPATHY
More than 5500 School children make a formation of largest shape of Human lungs during an official attempt to enter Guinees World Record by Lungs Care Foundation at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi.
Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
A girl admires a bunch of roses at display at the ongoing rose show in PWD Grounds in Vijayawada.
Photo: CH.VIJAYA BHASKAR
Children dressed as Santa Claus during their morning ride at Cubbon park in Bengaluru .
Photo: K.MURALI_KUMAR
The Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, is seen surrounded by scaffolding during long term repairs, in Westminster, London, Britain.
Photo: REUTERS
Children of members of the Cryophile amateurs winter swimmers club put a Christmas tree to icy waters of the Yenisei River during the celebrations for the upcoming Christmas and New Year, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Photo: REUTERS
Kasargod dwarf cow, locally known as 'Kasargod kullan', is one of the several attractions at Midori, the firs tof its kind satellite agri-expo in Kerala being hosted with the support of around 100 households at Vengeri in Kozhikode district.
Photo: K.RAGESH