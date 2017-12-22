Day in pictures — December 22, 2017

Matej Gregarek of Czech republic is on his first visit to India and on a bicycle tour of Tamil Nadu. He travels all over the world for vacations and is now in Udhagamandalam.
Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy
Greater Adjutant Storks in air at Dadara Pachariya village in Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam. With a wingspan of 250 cm and 150 cm tall, Greater Adjutant Stork (Leptoptilos dubius) is the largest bird found in Assam.
Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar
The Belgrade's official Christmas tree decorated with city coat of arms stands in main pedestrian street in downtown Belgrade, Serbia.
Photo: AP
An owl peeping out from its nest at RCD Hospital in Visakhapatnam.
Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam
A woman crossing the Mumbai National Highway at Malkapur risking her life.
Photo: Mohd. Arif
Palestinian militants of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military exercise in the southern Gaza Strip.
Photo: REUTERS
Preparations are on for the ten day winter flower show that begins on Saturday in Mysuru Palace.
Photo: M.A.Sriram
On the lieu of Pongal festival, paddy harvesting has begun at an agricultural field in Kannankurichi in Salem.
Photo: E_Lakshmi Narayanan
Druids and other worshippers celebrate the winter solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain.
Photo: REUTERS
The main venue for the Travancore Shopping Festival is decked at Eenchakkal in Thiruvananthapuuram.
Photo: S.GOPAKUMAR