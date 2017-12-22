Day in pictures — December 22, 2017

1/10

Matej Gregarek of Czech republic is on his first visit to India and on a bicycle tour of Tamil Nadu. He travels all over the world for vacations and is now in Udhagamandalam. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Greater Adjutant Storks in air at Dadara Pachariya village in Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam. With a wingspan of 250 cm and 150 cm tall, Greater Adjutant Stork (Leptoptilos dubius) is the largest bird found in Assam. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

The Belgrade's official Christmas tree decorated with city coat of arms stands in main pedestrian street in downtown Belgrade, Serbia. Photo: AP

An owl peeping out from its nest at RCD Hospital in Visakhapatnam. Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

A woman crossing the Mumbai National Highway at Malkapur risking her life. Photo: Mohd. Arif

Palestinian militants of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) take part in a military exercise in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: REUTERS

Preparations are on for the ten day winter flower show that begins on Saturday in Mysuru Palace. Photo: M.A.Sriram

On the lieu of Pongal festival, paddy harvesting has begun at an agricultural field in Kannankurichi in Salem. Photo: E_Lakshmi Narayanan

Druids and other worshippers celebrate the winter solstice as the sun rises at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England, Britain. Photo: REUTERS