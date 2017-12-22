Multimedia

Day in pictures — December 22, 2017

1/10

Images from India and around the world.

more-in

Other Slideshows

Wing it A villager of Khichan in Jodhpur district spreading jowar for migratory demoiselle cranes to feed on. Every winter, thousands of these birds arrive from Mongolia, and the villagers are on their toes to ensure their well-being and to guard them from dogs.

In photos | Dancing with the demoiselles in Khichan, Rajasthan

Nearly 25 crore people will participate in the all-India strike on January 8, 2020, the central trade unions claimed as they called for 'Bharath Bandh' against the government's 'anti-people' policies. Life came to a halt in several parts of the nation following the strike. Most shops, business establishments and markets were shut. Public transport was largely off the roads.

In pictures: Trade unions’ Bharat bandh affects life

Minefield The Kali temple in Jharia is surrounded by coal mines.

Breathing fire | On hot coals at Jharia coal fields

Australian bushfires have so far killed two people and have scorched more than 4 million hectares of bushland. A Tuncurry fire crew member fights part of the Hillville bushfire south of Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, on November 12, 2019.

Fire continues to devastate Australia

The new signage of Telangana High Court, in Hyderabad.

2019: an eventful year for Telangana State

Annular Solar eclipse seen from Cheruvathur in Kerala.

‘Ring of Fire’: Rare annular solar eclipse captured in stunning images across West and South Asia

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Photos Multimedia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY