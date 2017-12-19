Day in pictures- December 19, 2017

1/12

Sunset’s hues seen on the Chennai - Bangalore National highway in Vellore. Photo: C.VENKATACHALAPATHY

The black-headed ibis or Oriental white ibis flocking at a paddy field Puthur in Palakkad . The black-headed ibis is classified as near threatened (NT) on the IUCN red list. Photo: K.K.Mustafah

A woman farmer all smiles at the bumper harvest of sunflower crop at Chinna Dornala village in Prakasam district. Photo: Kommuri Srinivas

Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibet, spoke to press persons during his brief stay in Hassan on the way to Bylakuppe, in Hassan. Photo: Prakash Hassan

Despite living in the vicinity of the Cauvery river, residents of Maruthandakurichi along Kuzhumani road on the city outskirts of Tiruchi are forced to rely on a pipeline leakage to source drinking water. Photo: B.VELANKANNI RAJ

A young girl carries two bags full of scrap to be sold in New Delhi. Photo: V. Sudershan

Meercats inspect their Christmas parcel and an Advent calendar filled with food at the zoo in Hannover, northern Germany. Photo: AP

Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia . Photo: REUTERS

Icons for the International Space Station and Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft are seen on a tracking map along with live video of the International Space Station are seen on screen in the Moscow Mission Control Center as the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft approaches for docking in Korolev, Russia. Photo: AP

Migratory birds float in the upper lake in Bhopal. Photo: A.M.Faruqui

A woman prays in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. Photo: REUTERS