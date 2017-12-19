Day in pictures- December 19, 2017

Sunset’s hues seen on the Chennai - Bangalore National highway in Vellore.
Photo: C.VENKATACHALAPATHY
The black-headed ibis or Oriental white ibis flocking at a paddy field Puthur in Palakkad . The black-headed ibis is classified as near threatened (NT) on the IUCN red list.
Photo: K.K.Mustafah
A woman farmer all smiles at the bumper harvest of sunflower crop at Chinna Dornala village in Prakasam district.
Photo: Kommuri Srinivas
Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibet, spoke to press persons during his brief stay in Hassan on the way to Bylakuppe, in Hassan.
Photo: Prakash Hassan
Despite living in the vicinity of the Cauvery river, residents of Maruthandakurichi along Kuzhumani road on the city outskirts of Tiruchi are forced to rely on a pipeline leakage to source drinking water.
Photo: B.VELANKANNI RAJ
A young girl carries two bags full of scrap to be sold in New Delhi.
Photo: V. Sudershan
Meercats inspect their Christmas parcel and an Advent calendar filled with food at the zoo in Hannover, northern Germany.
Photo: AP
Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, water-skis along the Yenisei River outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia .
Photo: REUTERS
Icons for the International Space Station and Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft are seen on a tracking map along with live video of the International Space Station are seen on screen in the Moscow Mission Control Center as the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft approaches for docking in Korolev, Russia.
Photo: AP
Migratory birds float in the upper lake in Bhopal.
Photo: A.M.Faruqui
A woman prays in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Photo: REUTERS
Residents of Indira Colony in Madurai do not have safe paths to walk on. The makeshift wooden bridges have proven to be dangerous for adults and children alike.
Photo: G.Moorthy