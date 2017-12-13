Day in pictures - December 13, 2017

1/10

Tiwa women carry Maiphurs (paddy bags) from their Jhum field in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

A man wears a headband during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: REUTERS

The port town of Thoothukudi is witnessing air pollution due to the effluents from the thermal power stations and the chemical industries. Photo: N. Rajesh

Helmet awareness rally taken out by the police and the public in Tiruchi. Photo: A.MURALITHARAN

Palestinian demonstrators hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. Photo: REUTERS

A Seaplane demonstration in the river Krishna organised by AP Tourism and SpiceJet in Vijayawada. Photo: V RAJU.

A 65-foot-long and 50-ft-wide Christmas star, which has 50 tube-lights inside, being erected by the Christian Fellowship, Kodangavila, near Neyyattinkara. The fellowship has been putting up the star for the past 20 years, erecting it on December 01 and bringing it down on January 10. Photo: S.GOPAKUMAR

A refugee boy sits on bags after he and his family arrived on a Greek ferry, at the port of Piraeus near Athens. Over 150 migrants and refugees arrived at the port from the islands of Chios and Lesbos as authorities have been moving hundreds of migrants deemed to be vulnerable from the overcrowded facilities on the islands to camps on the mainland. Photo: AP

Princess Margaret of Hohenzollern, daughter of former Romanian King Michael I, cries next to his coffin, along with the King's estranged grandson Nicholas Medforth-Mills at Bucharest's Henri Coanda airport, outside Bucharest, Romania. Former King Michael, who ruled Romania twice and was forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died on Dec. 5 in Switzerland at age 96. Photo: AP