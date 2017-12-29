Day in pictures- December 29, 2017

1/10

A fisherman is seen on a boat in Savudrija, Croatia. Photo: REUTERS

A little girl and her father enjoying the cool breeze at Port Trust Harbour in Thoothukudi . Photo: N_RAJESH

The decorative bull 'Gangireddu', a traditional way of welcoming the harvest festival as part of Sankranthi, as already arrived in large numbers from villages into Hyderabad, at Ramanthapur. Photo: G_RAMAKRISHNA

Lady constables during the passing out parade at the Regional Training Centre of CISF at Arakkonam. Photo: C.VENKATACHALAPATHY

As the winter sets in farmers are using sprinklers to water the crops in Udhagamandalam. Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

A washerman drying clothes on a bright sunny day at Dhobi Ghat, Minto Road in New Delhi. Photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Syrian citizens pray for rain during the Friday prayer, in Hasakeh city, east Syria. Syrian President Bashar Assad directed imams to pray for rain in this week's prayers through a circular distributed by the Religious Affairs Ministry. Photo: AP

A vendor sells apples at a fruit stall ahead of New Year celebrations in Divisoria, Manila, Philippines. Photo: REUTERS

The sun rises over the buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany. Photo: Michael Probst