Dam breach in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district

At least six people were killed and 19 went missing after a dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rains leading to flood-like situation in downstream villages, officials said on July 3, 2019.

The incident happened around 9.30 p.m. when the Tiware Dam, which had started overflowing after heavy rain, breached Resident Deputy Collector Datta Bhadakawad told IANS.

As water gushed out creating a flood-like situation, at least seven villages downstream were inundated and a dozen houses in Bhendewadi with 14 families which were washed away.