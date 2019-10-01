Aaditya Thackeray, first in the family to contest elections

On September 30, Aaditya Thackeray (29), Shiv Sena youth wing leader and son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, announced his intention to enter the poll fray in Maharashtra from the Worli Assembly constituency. With that, he became the first Thackeray in three generations to fight a direct election, a move that reflects the changes within the party in the years following the death of its founder and supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray.

Mr. Aaditya Thackeray’s move comes at a time when the party has reconciled to playing the junior partner in the National Democratic Alliance in the State, after years of playing Big Brother.