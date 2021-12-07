Multimedia
07 December 2021 11:06 IST
A united Opposition without Congress? | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
Updated: 07 December 2021 11:19 IST
In this episode Nistula Hebbar discusses opposition politics and where the Congress stands today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who met NCP leader Sharad Pawar, launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying "there is no UPA" and that the Opposition must unite. Can there be a united Opposition without the Congress?
