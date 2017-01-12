Chiru is back

1/10

Chiranjeevi in action in "Khaidi No. 150", a Telugu remake of A.R. Muragadoss' Tamil hit "Kaththi" Photo: Special Arrangement

"Palabhishekam" (pouring of milk) being done on a poster of the film on its release in Visakhapatnam. Photo: C.V.Subrahmanyam

A scene in a theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of the film. The much talked about movie, which sent collections soaring, hit a little over 1,000 screens in India and abroad to packed houses. Photo: AFP

Chiranjeevi greets his fans during the pre-release event of 'Khaidi No. 150' in Guntur. "Earlier when we hosted functions, we had to keep in mind thousands of people. Now fans turn up in lakhs", he said. Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, who is also the producer of the film, saw "Kaththi" starred by Vijay, and felt it would fit the bill. Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha (second from left), waits with her daughters and family members, to watch the movie in Hyderabad. Photo: Nagara Gopal

Young admirers of Chiranjeevi, who booked their tickets in advance, felt it was worth the wait. A scene outside a theatre in Vijayawada Photo: V. Raju

“I like the camaraderie among younger actors in my family, be it Allu Arjun or Ram Charan", Chiranjeevi said at the pre-release event. Photo: T. Vijaya Kumar

For his fans, Chiru looked as agile as he was 10 years ago on screen. "He could dance as effortlessly as he did a decade ago", they said. Photo: AFP