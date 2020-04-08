Watch | 190-year-old Amrutanjan bridge pulled down

The Amrutanjan Bridge was demolished on April 5th, 2020 through multiple controlled blasts. This British-era bridge is 190 years old.

It was an iconic structure for motorists using the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. But it had been in a state of disuse for several years. The bridge was opened on November 10, 1830, as a key connector between Mumbai and Pune.

It got its name due to a massive hoarding of Amrutanjan at the location. It later served as the third line for the Railways on the Bor ghat section to reverse engines. But that was later stopped after more powerful engines were introduced.

The wide pillars of the bridge caused a steep turn due to which vehicles traveling to Mumbai were bound to meet with accidents daily.

Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation had received permission to demolish the bridge in 2017. But the high volume of traffic on the expressway gave them no window to execute it.

A few days after the lockdown was announced, MSRDC sought permissions to pull it down. Holes were drilled in 15 to 20 locations on each of its six piers. With simultaneous detonation, the bridge was brought down at 6.20 p.m. The plaque commemorating the opening of the bridge has been preserved.