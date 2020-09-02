The Sunday saviour

For sure Tony is the Maveli who many eagerly await. Instead of once in a year, he appears every Sunday with packets of food for the needy, medical assistance, provides clean clothes and even grooming. When nothing else is possible, he empathetically listens to their miseries.

Tony Antony Vazhappilly works at a small private firm and his income isn’t as big as his heart. Along with his wife Hima, he offers all sorts of possible help for the people living on the streets. His next mission is to reunite all of them with their friends and family. Many a times, his efforts are in vain. Though sometimes when he does find the whereabouts of them, he wholeheartedly shares the happiness of such reunions.