Raise your voice against wrong things

This incident occurred during my school days when Alen turned out to be a Maveli. After our tuition classes, as we were going back home, a group of boys who were standing near a car in an intoxicated state passed inappropriate comments at us. We did not pay heed to it and walk past but one of my friends, Alen Kurian, always known for standing up for what is right decided to tell them what they did was wrong. What followed was shocking. The gang of boys physically assaulted my friend Alen and George (who also voluntarily went in). My friends resisted the attack despite being brutally beaten and seriously injured with bricks and punches. We rushed them to a hospital and legal action was taken against the group that attacked. Today, I am away from my family for my higher education and this incident gives me immense courage to stand up for what is right no matter what. This not only strengthened our bond but is also a reminder to raise our voice against what is wrong even when alone.