There wasn’t just one Maveli but about 100 Maveliswho put in all the efforts to rescue the passengers that were on board the Boeing 737-800 plane from Dubai. The heavy rains did not stop them from entering the scene nor did the COVID-19 pandemic. From the visuals on the news, I could see Mavelis all over the place.

There was a great chance that the aircraft could have caught fire and caused a fatal explosion. They did not hesitate to enter the remains of the aircraft. The only thing that mattered to them was whether they could save these lives at the right time. The opposing circumstances did not hinder them.They did all that could be done.They left the scene and entered into quarantine as per the current COVID-19 protocol.These Mavelis do not arrive just once a year.They arrive whenever someone needs help with a heart full of companionship.

