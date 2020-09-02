Helping communities in need

02 September 2020 16:42 IST

Maveli lives amidst us in the form of humans like S. Sripriya who in spite of her busy schedule sets aside time to do good. As the Principal of Sree Narayana Public School, Palakkad, she takes keen interest in involving students to reach out to communities in need. They support bedridden individuals with provisions and other essentials on a monthly basis through weekly voluntary student contributions of a rupee. She has taken initiatives to provide wheelchairs for the disabled, put together numerous musical performances with her mellifluous voice for the physically challenged on special occasions in Palakkad and Chennai and even celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with the inmates of an old age home. Sripriya believes it is necessary for children to be inculcated with empathy and compassion.

