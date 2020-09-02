We are Maveli

‘An answered prayer to many abandoned’

Arun is my senior at college, a very hard working individual and he is Maveli. He has taken up a job to save some money, not to buy a mobile phone, bike or car for himself but to help those in need. Sometimes the money is used to buy a small packet of chocolate for an orphan girl or a new set of clothes for that Amma in an old age home, and at other times you can see him buying food for the ones sitting on the roadside. Arun is a blessing and an answered prayer to many abandoned by the world.

This article is part of a The Hindu marketing initiative

 
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 5:21:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/we-are-maveli/an-answered-prayer-to-many-abandoned-by-the-world/article32504879.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story