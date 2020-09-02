Arun is my senior at college, a very hard working individual and he is Maveli. He has taken up a job to save some money, not to buy a mobile phone, bike or car for himself but to help those in need. Sometimes the money is used to buy a small packet of chocolate for an orphan girl or a new set of clothes for that Amma in an old age home, and at other times you can see him buying food for the ones sitting on the roadside. Arun is a blessing and an answered prayer to many abandoned by the world.