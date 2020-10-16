Water, water everywhere, is there a drop to drink?

16 October 2020 18:46 IST

I Will Harvest Rain Water

At her Hyderabad home, Kalpana - an interior architect, designed a simple rain water harvesting mechanism where her courtyard sump collects and filters the rainwater harvested on the rooftop. She went on to influence members of her community to harvest rainwater and gradually over the last few years, her entire community has stopped buying water tanks, even during summers. Kalpana says, “We need to do something as individuals rather than just forward messages on WhatsApp and Facebook, because our population is growing rapidly while our resources are dying out.”

