The Man Who Ignites Young Minds

16 October 2020 18:45 IST

I will sponsor someone's education

“Why can’t we put our collective strength for a common cause and facilitate this simple model where many more children can get educated in high quality institutions?,” asks Sujith Kumar Founder and Managing Director of Maatram Foundation, Chennai. He makes you believe that a small act can indeed trigger a mighty movement. The NGO now has 25 institution partners with more than 677 students pursuing different courses across multiple disciplines in Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, Trivandrum and Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising