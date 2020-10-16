Commander PG Bhat, a self-confident, enterprising activist is a name well known amongst Bengaluru voters. He wrote a software that could detect obvious and logical errors in voter lists. When asked about his inspiration, without mincing words he says that voting is each and everyone’s right. What is right should be done right. He also states that it is wrong for people to stand outside the system and comment about how faulty it is without attempting to influence change.
Because every vote counts
We will stand up for our vote
