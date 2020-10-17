UnderMyWatch17 October 2020 11:34 IST
A place to call home
Updated: 17 October 2020 11:34 IST
I will provide shelter for the abandoned
Popularly known to the people as “Auto Raja”, his contribution to the society speaks volumes. He has come across a lot of old people on the road who were on the verge of dying due to thirst, hunger and poor sanitation facilities. Seeing this he rented out a house to provide adequate accommodation for abandoned older people in Bengaluru.
