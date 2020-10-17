A ‘No Screening’ policy

Mannivakkam is a vibrant town with students who have international exposure. It was once called as Murdervakkam owing to the high number of crimes. Realising the root cause for this situation was a lack of sufficient education, Shri Natesan Vidyasala Matriculation Higher Secondary School was started 23 years ago by Dr. N Ramasubramanyan says the school’s principal Gayathri Ramachandran.