UnderMyWatch

A ‘No Screening’ policy

Mannivakkam is a vibrant town with students who have international exposure. It was once called as Murdervakkam owing to the high number of crimes. Realising the root cause for this situation was a lack of sufficient education, Shri Natesan Vidyasala Matriculation Higher Secondary School was started 23 years ago by Dr. N Ramasubramanyan says the school’s principal Gayathri Ramachandran.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 11:20:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/undermywatch/a-journey-on-the-road-less-travelled/article32879046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY