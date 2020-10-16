Gangadhara Tilak Katnam, a retired railway employee from Hyderabad is doing his bit for ensuring road safety. The people in Hyderabad have given him an apt name – ‘Doctor of Roads’ as he began buying material to fill in open potholes. His wife too has joined Gangadhara on his mission to ensure road safety. About 1350 potholes filled, Gangadhara’s heart is also filled with content. He has found his own way of enjoying his retirement life.
A journey on the road less travelled
I will be the change
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 16, 2020 6:44:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/marketinghub/undermywatch/a-journey-on-the-road-less-travelled/article32874108.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story