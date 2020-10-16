A journey on the road less travelled

I will be the change

Gangadhara Tilak Katnam, a retired railway employee from Hyderabad is doing his bit for ensuring road safety. The people in Hyderabad have given him an apt name – ‘Doctor of Roads’ as he began buying material to fill in open potholes. His wife too has joined Gangadhara on his mission to ensure road safety. About 1350 potholes filled, Gangadhara’s heart is also filled with content. He has found his own way of enjoying his retirement life.