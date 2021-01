The Hindu Pongal Whiz 2021 – results are here!

22 January 2021 19:12 IST

The Hindu recently organised an online quiz contest, The Hindu Pongal Whiz, for readers in Tamil Nadu. The quiz was hosted on The Hindu Reader Connect handles and was live between 13th and 17th of January 2021.

We received an overwhelming response from our readers and would like to congratulate all the participants.

Here are the winners of The Hindu Pongal Whiz 2021.

JANAKI PALANI LAKSHMI SAMYNATHA PRASATH SRIDHAR ANANTHASRI SAILAPATHI O. SHAHUL HAMEED SRIKRISHNAN PC SIVA CHANDRAN RAMYA S RAGHU VARSHINI VENKATESH AADHI NARAYANA PILLAYAR.B SETHUMADHAVAN V MOHANA RATHI KAMATCHI M MOHAMED RIWIN I DAS THENNARASAN S VENKATESH R MUHAMMED SUTHA ANANDHKUMAR AISHWARYA S V. SARAVANAN T SRINIVASAN KAVISHREE S HARIHARASUBRAMANIAN R.VASUDEVAN K.N. JAYARAMAN S.MEENAKSHI SUNDARAM ANNA CHRISTY JOSEPH BANUMATHY B TAMILVANI C SANKAR P BABU S N.USHA P SIVARAMAN FLAVE KESHAV ILAVENIL M SWETHA KARUNAKARAN D AHANA SHREE S LAKSHMI MUTHUKUMARAN P.S. RAJASHREE RAJENDRA KUMAR AMINA NAJWA ALI KRISHNA S VENKATA RAMANI BALAJI N RAJA CHAKRAVARTHY PRAKASH H LULLA SACHITHANANDAM S PRADEEP KUMAR CHORDIA R SANKARANARAYANAN RAMALINGAM P YASODHAI M LATHA G. SUJITHA PRAMODH KP ROSHNA SURUCHI BAJAJ KALAIVANI N VARUN SENDHOORAN MK G. SWETHA BHARATH KRISHNA S K. V. SAI VISHRUTH BALAMURUGAN V VIJAYALAKSHMI KRISHNASWAMI NANDINI VENKATESHAN JEEVITHA K KALAI VANI GANESAN ARAVINDHAN B KALAIVANI GUHAN PALANISAMY R SALMAN ZAHEEN S.RENUKA INITHA M GEETHA VINODHINI P.HARSHITHA YUVARAJ IVAN ESWARIAH ANIE SABATINI ASHWATH LAKSHMI VENKATARAMAN NITHYA MADHUMITHA S USHA DEVI SUDHAKARAN RAJENDRAN MASILAMANI T R SUJATHA GEETHARAJA DIVYA R. BRINDA ANANTHIKA GERALD JOSEPH JULIA CATHERINE GANESH

Note:

Winners were selected basis highest points scored in the shortest time.

All winners mentioned in the list (above) have been informed of the results over a phone call.

