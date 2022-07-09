Working from home, in style 

Thiruvanmiyur resident quits IT job to start design studio that handcrafts a variety of aesthetic and utilitarian products

Thiruvanmiyur resident quits IT job to start design studio that handcrafts a variety of aesthetic and utilitarian products

The pandemic has been an inflexion point in many people’s lives, creating an environment for them to make new career or entrepreneurial choices. The decision has often been dictated by a desire to achieve optimal work-life balance. For the same reason, Karthika Priyadarshini quit an IT job and drawing upon her graphic design training, founded Wubuprint, which designs a variety of utilitarian and aesthetic items. Operating out of her home in Thiruvanmiyur, Karthika designs custom scrunchies, notebooks, badges, and memo cards by hand and ships them all over the country under the Wubuprint label. Prices start from ₹45 for small-sized scrunchies and ₹100 for small-sized notebooks. Their Instagram handle is @wubuprint