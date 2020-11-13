13 November 2020 11:06 IST

The webinar is a part of Conversations, a series being organised as part of The Hindu Group’s ‘Tamil Nadu Smiling’ campaign.

Watch The Hindu Group's webinar on the topic ‘Will the automobile sector regain its mojo this festive season?’

It aims to bring together various stakeholders, including traders, retail organisations and government authorities, to find ways to emerge from the impact of the pandemic.

The third webinar focuses on the significance of the automotive sector to boost the Indian economy. The sector accounts for 7% of the country’s GDP and it started to slow down before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic accelerated the downfall. After the lockdown was lifted, automotive sales began to revive, especially in the rural areas. Experts from the automobile industry will discuss whether the sector has regained its form and address questions such as “Is it the harbinger to India’s return to a faster economic growth?” at the webinar.

Santosh Iyer, vice president, sales and marketing, Mercedes-Benz India; Narayan Sundararaman, head of marketing, Bajaj Auto Limited; and D. Arulselvan, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited, will discuss the topic, along with G. Balachandar, senior assistant editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

As part of the initiative, the webinars, in various formats and panning across industries, will bring together key stakeholders to create awareness among consumers and the trade fraternity.