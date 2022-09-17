Valasaravakkam resident launches terracotta jewellery line

September 17, 2022 22:41 IST

The timing was perfect. Having left a BPO job and looking for a business venture that would allow her the luxury of operating from home, Sangeetha Arulraja chanced upon a small terracotta jhumka on a lane in T Nagar. She would launch herself into a research about terracotta jewellery, and the search would culminate in the establishment of Goldenfish Creation, which deals in clay jewellery.

“I started my business 10 years ago and I did not have the privilege of learning from YouTube as most artists do today. Everything my business is today is a result of painstaking trial and error,” says the entrepreneur who operates out of a designated room at her house in Valasaravakkam. She offers a range of jewellery including bangles, necklaces, earrings, finger rings and sets. Her speciality, she says, is floral designs. “There are many terracotta jewellery makers today but the competition is at its healthiest. If terracotta jewellery is not just a fad, it is because of the unique creativity of each of us brings to it,” she adds. Goldenfish Creation offers one-day delivery for city residents. Prices start at ₹500 per piece. Their Instagram handle is goldenfish_creation

