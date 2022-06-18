Three sisters turn their backs on corporate jobs to make chemical-free lifestyle products

When siblings Suganya Udayakumar, Saranaya Udayakumar and Archana Udayakumar gave up high-paying corporate jobs for an entrepreneurial vision (Nayaa Organics), they knew one thing — nay, two — for a certainty.

They would not have to shop hard for skills. With diverse educational and professional training, the three siblings could step effortlessly into critical roles.

Archana, a chemical engineer, was adept at planning the products in their precise details.

There was a touch of irony to the situation though: the chemical engineer would be planning lifestyle products free of chemicals. With a strong grounding in design and logistics respectively, Saranya and Suganya started attending to these aspects of the enterprise straight-away.

And two, they would keep Nayaa Organics’ bottomline crowded, with safety and affordability popping alongside profitability.

Sugnaya, who lives in Taramani, remarks that Nayaa offers “a minimum shelf life of one year on all our chemical-free products.”

Nayaa’s products are first introduced to their regular customers before being introduced in its final version to the wider world.

“We take reviews very seriously and are constantly attempting to make our products better,” adds Suganya.

Their best-sellers include steamer oils, dark circle remover roll-ons, baby soaps, anti-acne soaps, and face serums.

While their production unit is at Kattupakkam in Poonamallee, their whole range of products can be found in organic stores across Tamil Nadu. They are also open to taking bulk orders and shipping internationally.

For details, call 9566277023.