Thinking out of the pot

July 23, 2022 22:29 IST

OMR residents Chetana and Rajeev Kolli started a business selling stylised fibre glass planters when they noticed that the retail market did not offer many of them

With green thumbs, Chetana and Rajeev Kolli would scour the length and breadth of Chennai for stylish and sturdy planters, usually settling for planters that would make the aesthetics team at resorts proud. During these searches, the OMR-based couple noticed a paucity of stylised fibreglass planters in the retail market. They decided to fill this void by starting an enterprise, Lloka Planters with a manufacturing unit established at Hosur. Chetana remarks that wall-mount and hanging planters are a ready choice for many gardening enthusiasts who seek to add a dash of green and charm to their walls. The planters at Lloka Planters start at ₹700 and can go up to ₹10,000 depending on the size and detailing. For details, visit their Instagram handle @lloka_planters



