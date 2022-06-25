The scent of innovation

Mylapore resident Kalaiarasi Murugesan makes scented candles that are easy on the body and the environment

Mylapore resident Kalaiarasi Murugesan makes scented candles that are easy on the body and the environment

At the height of the pandemic, Mylapore resident Kalaiarasi Murugesan started a candle-making venture and her methods have evoked interest and discussions in aromatherapy circles in the metro.

Kalaiarasi promotes scented candles as a self-care prop, one that helps people wind down.

“Not everyone is aware that most paraffin candles contain toxins that can adversely affect the health of pets, toddlers, and even adults,” Kalaiarasi begins.

As an alternative, she crafts all her candles using organic soy wax, essential oils, and wooden or cotton wicks.

Even the jars that hold her candles are microwaveable and heat-resistant, making them reusable after the candles have fully melted.

Bestselling scents at The Candle Venture include summer berries, coffee, vanilla cookies, bergamot, and lemongrass-lime. For those keen on learn the trade, The Candle Venture also offers hands-on workshops. Their Instagram handle is @thecandleventure