The pandemic push

The global crisis led this Perungudi resident out of her comfort zone and take the entrepreneurial path

September 17, 2022 22:49 IST

At the height of the pandemic, Perungudi resident Grace Arundhathi began sourcing groceries and other essentials for the benefit of the people in her locality. By the time the pandemic abated, this engagement had taken on the character of a routine, one woven irretrievably with a business commitment, named Hungree Hypermart. It offers groceries, cosmetics, stationery and appliances. “We are now gearing up to launch our own cosmetic line G Glam Beauty,” says Grace. For details, call 044 42081427

