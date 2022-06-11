The bread of life
A sudden bereavement turns this Pallikaranai resident’s life upside-down, and then an adventitious introduction to baking helps her find emotional and financial sustenance
Seema Jude accidentally found baking and before long, discovered a natural aptitude for the activity and also for marketing what emerged out of it.
A sudden bereavement in the family causing her to take a lengthy break from her career in banking, a comfort activity was inevitably round the corner. It happened to be baking as her sister was a professional baker.
Seema liked what she baked in her kitchen, and Adonai Bakes and Confectioners with its emphasis on health-focussed bread-making was born.
“Bread is among the most underrated products in the bakery business,” states Seema, noting that her breads reconcile the craving for taste with the necessity of healthy-eating.
A mompreneur, Seema cannot stray far from her moorings, and the kitchen at home accommodates bread-making.
However, to achieve scale, Seema has established a small kitchen in Pallikaranai, not too far from her hearth.
The platter of breads includes Korean buns, sweet potato bread, tomato basil bread and pumpkin bread. Crowd favourites include whole-wheat bread and confections like rose milk tres leches and rasa malai tres leches. Seema says orders placed a day in advance are delivered straight from the oven, spanking-fresh and preservative-free.
Seema believes there is still a long way to go before people start taking to healthy bread alternatives that are slightly more expensive than store-bought bread, which is why she will be soon launching her own online and offline bread-making classes to help promote better food choices.
For details, call 9884560022
