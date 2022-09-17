Taken up with a sitcom, KK Nagar resident launches food venture

September 17, 2022 22:43 IST

Two Broke Girls, a sitcom that details the lives of two young women who attempt to set up and run a cupcake shop, lingered with Sivanraj much after he had watched it. But for the sitcom, he would not have started Frosted Crown, a cloud kitchen in KK Nagar that specialises in sweets and savouries. He started out in 2018 by curating a novel menu of chocolates, cakes, and cookie flavours. His offerings include rosemilk cookies, dark chocolates with peanut butter cookies, milk chocolates with caramel cookies, and rasamalai cakes. And among savouries, butter chicken doughnuts, focaccia buns, aloo buns and lasagnas. “My garlic cream cheese bun attracts its own crowd of regulars,” says Sivanraj. A cake weighing half a kilogramme starts at a price of ₹750 and cookies at ₹299 for 200 gm. The outlet delivers within a 20-km radius of KK Nagar for those who pre-order, at least a day in advance. For details, call 7299193696

