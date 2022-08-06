Straight off the loom

August 06, 2022 21:40 IST

A fair trade supporter, RA Puram-based Swapna Akella runs a sari line that looks out for the welfare of weavers

On a visit to Andhra Pradesh, Swapna Akella got a glimpse into the difficult universe of weavers. Learning that their wages were abysmally low, Swapna set out to launch Akella, a fair trade sari label that sources silk saris directly from weavers across India, ensuring that they receive due recognition and reward for their hard work.

“Not many people are aware that most handwoven silk saris take a minimum of one month to make,” notes Swapna who carries out a majority of her operations from her home in RA Puram.

She hopes to expand her line to bring more weavers under her wing and secure them a steady source of livelihood. At Akella, regular handloom saris are priced at ₹800 while silk saris start from ₹4200.

For details, call 9884491334