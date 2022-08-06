Snacking gets a traditional flavour

August 06, 2022 21:45 IST

August 06, 2022 21:45 IST

This eatery in Thiruvanmiyur was an irresistible idea for a decade in its owner’s mind

This eatery in Thiruvanmiyur was an irresistible idea for a decade in its owner’s mind

An epiphanous moment firmed up an idea Ramanathan Kannappan was turning over in his fingers for some time: Establishing a restaurant, one that would particularly specialise in healthy traditional snacks. As his family did not warm up to it, he did not act upon the idea for a decade. When the right time arrived — which was four years ago — he launched Ponmaalai Pozhuthu Sitrundi in Thiruvanmiyur. The outlet opens at 3.30 p.m. every day to serve traditional delicacies like paal kozhukkattai, pidi kozhukkattai, medu vadai, kandarappam, elanner payasam, kuzhi paniyaram and more. “We serve snacks starting at ₹10 per piece,” says Ramanathan. “We do not reuse oil, reheat food, or use maida.” Ponmaalai Pozhuthu Sitrundi offers the options of dining in situ and home delivery anywhere in Chennai. For details, call 9840645085



Our code of editorial values