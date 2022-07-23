Removing the roadblocks to learning 

July 23, 2022 22:30 IST

Clinical psychologist Merlin Rathna Priya sets up a centre in Mogappair to aid children with learning disabilities

Parents and teachers may fail to notice learning disabilities due to lack of sufficient knowlege about them. Clinical psychologist Merlin Rathna Priya seeks to tackle this ignorance through Changing Tree Child Development Centre, located in East Mogappair.

The centre offers counselling sessions to parents of children with learning disabilities. However, the spotlight is on these children. It children with learning difficulties, from ages three to 18, to keep up with the mainstream syllabus. It offers occupational therapy, speech therapy and remediation as assistance for reading, writing, spelling, comprehension and mathematical learning disabilities. Integral to the intervention is a host of extracurricular activities, including lessons in Abacus, Rubik cubes, writing phonics and arts and crafts. “We also help students with learning disabilities forgo mainstream exams and enrol under the NIOS board for their 10th and 12th-grade examinations,” says Merlin.

The centre is now open for enrollments. For details, call 9003276801

