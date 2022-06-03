Putting plastic out to grass

Boxes made with natural Korai grass | Photo Credit: Special Arrrangement

June 03, 2022 17:08 IST

Perumbakkam resident thinks out of the ‘green’ box while designing products

A variety of utilitarian products can emerge out of natural korai grass; and the bottom line is that they would be eco-friendly. This philosophy seems to drive Truly Enterprises, a startup that makes boxes, wallets, bags and holders, among other products, with natural korai grass.

“Korai grass is sourced from the riverbeds of Thamirabarani and processed to various thickness and colours,” says Premalatha Arumugam, who has launched this startup.

Premalatha, a Perumbakkam resident, notes that a majority of the products are made by people hailing from small towns, and that helps them to financial independence. “We specifically work with artisans from Pathamadai village who weave various designs for us,” she says. Visit them on Instagram at @tiny_curations

