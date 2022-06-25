Puppy love 

Ambrosia for Pets with its healthy food options for dogs and cats was born during the pandemic in a pet lover’s heart

Ambrosia for Pets with its healthy food options for dogs and cats was born during the pandemic in a pet lover’s heart

The series of lockdowns in 2020 led to a spurt in dog adoptions across Chennai. With new-found love, these pets however suffered from a scourge that primarily affected humans during this period: A steady and unhealthy diet of junk food, ordered online.

Shanthi Muthuvel, an ardent pet lover, was witness to some unhealthy food choices being made for pets in her circles. A dog being fed briyani was the pits.

Her response: the launch of Ambrosia for Pets, a fresh pet food line for cats and dogs. Before establishing the enterprise she had taken critical inputs from her veterinarian daughter.

Shanthi, a T Nagar resident, has established the food outlet for pets in the same locality.

The offerings include pet-friendly birthday cakes, snacks, pupcakes, grain-free meals and bone broth.

“So many animal ailments can be effectively dealt with by a simple switch to healthier meal options,” says Shanthi.

All meals brought from Ambrosia for Pets can be frozen for up to four months or refrigerated for up to two days.

“Every part of our meals and treats are made fresh on order and contain no preservatives, additives or colours. Even the frosting that we use in cakes is pet-friendly,” she adds.

For new pet parents or those struggling with the lack of time to cook nutritive meals, Ambrosia for Pets offers single meals starting at ₹99. A subscription service that delivers daily meals to homes is also on the cards.

For details, WhatsApp 8148731006