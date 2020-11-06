Tamil Nadu Smiling

Post COVID-19: Evolving patient-centric healthcare systems

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced an unprecedented focus on providing health care services to the people. Whether it is establishing new healthcare structures (as in China) or upgradation of health care infrastructure as in India, efforts have been unparalleled. Even as we restructure, how do we ensure that the new health systems we are building are accessible, equitable, affordable, and more importantly, patient centric? Importantly, what rules can we put in place to ensure that the systems will continue to deliver these values   uninterrupted? 

Registration link: https://thehindutheme.zoom.us/webinar/register/3516045662158/WN_fNN_Exi2Qauk3IFrrbJYAg

