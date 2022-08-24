Pop-up market: Off to a grand start

On August 15, the Tamil Nadu Smiling initiative by The Hindu organised its first pop-up market, a community exercise splicing the goals of offering pandemic-hit small businesses a boost, and gated communities the option of shopping for a wide variety of products at their doorsteps.

Organised at House of Hiranandani Upscale, a 2000-unit gated community on Old Mahabalipuram Road, the market set on the lush lawns nuzzling the Muttukadu backwaters was well-hoofed, its 15 stalls attracting around 1,500 people. Tamil Nadu Smiling plans to organise a few more pop-up markets, similarly offered at zero cost to both small businesses and gated communities. The initiative has shortlisted 100 small enterprises from 600 nominations. Every week, a clutch of five enterprises is featured in The Hindu Downtown.

Voices from the market

A shot in the arm

Preeti, a home-chef running Sweet Wishes, which offers traditional sweets and savouries, notes being featured in The Hindu Downtown as part of TN Smiling initiative had helped her small enterprise go beyond “home base” and gain a wider surface area. An additional shot in the arm was the pop-up market at House of Hiranandani Upscale on Old Mahabalipuram Road, she reveals.

Cushioning the blow

A communication from Lloka Planters, which offers incredibly lightweight, luxury decor planters, observes the visibility deriving from the TN Smiling initiative was just the relaunch pad the small enterprise needed after the pandemic had wedged it into a difficult corner. Targetting a niche market, Lloka felt the participation in the pop-up market at this OMR gated community brought just those eyeballs to its products it needs to attract.

A huge response

Shivi Kitchen, which specialises in north Indian cuisine, reveals that its counter at the pop-up market was greeted with serpentine queues. It adds that being part of the exercise was a “fabulous experience” and is looking forward to similar opportunities from The Hindu.

Impressive market

Yarn Wonders, which runs crocheting courses online, states that by organising the pop-up market at House of Hiranandani Upscale, The Hindu delivered exactly what it had promised through its TN Smiling initiative. The owner at Yarn Wonders notes that as a small entrepreneur, what the initiative had brought to her enterprise — a neatly arranged market and access to a massive gated community — would have otherwise remained out of its league, at this point in its journey.