Nanganallur resident brings exotic confections to the neighbourhood

There is no dearth of bakers, and Nivedita Venkataramanan knew without that extra effort she would be lost in this crowded market. She notes her venture, Food Indulge, specialises in exotic confections. “Nanganallur is technically part of the city but many foods that are available in the city are not available here,” says the entrepreneur who has completed a patisserie course and is in this business since 2020. The outlet currently sells a range of cookies, chocolates, and muffins. Nivedita notes her dark chocolate with Nutella filling, coffee muffins and chocolate cupcakes with cream cheese frosting manage consistent demand. Food Indulge takes customised cake orders. “Mine is a fondant-free kitchen. The emphasis is on taste,” she says. A new menu comprising bonbons and pralines is in the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

For details, call 8072428770