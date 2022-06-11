Tamil Nadu Smiling

More than skin-deep 

Inviolable truth: What one focuses on enlarges, sometimes to entrepreneurial proportions.

Before she became a certified hair and makeup artist and cosmetologist, Rehana had been a skincare-makeup cognoscenti for years.

“What I love the most about being a freelance makeup artist is the sense of identity it brings me. I love the fact that I can break the stereotype of women not being able to work after having kids,” says Chennai-based Rehana.

Rehana notes that her signature facials and willingness to share skincare tips have ensured her a steady clientele. Currently, she offers makeup, skincare, hairstyling, and sari-draping services for weddings, parties, photoshoots, betrothals, and baby showers all over Chennai. For details, call 7339534873


