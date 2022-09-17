Medavakkam-based entrepreneur offers home-made treats that lay a premium on health

September 17, 2022 22:47 IST

A kind word can lead people to achieve great heights. That is exactly how Medavakkam resident Shanthi Ragavan ended up launching Parvathi Foods, her own home-made food line. Noticing her flair for making tasty and healthy snacks, Shanti’s friends and family suggested that she should start a business venture around this ability. Roping in six women from rural Tamil Nadu, Shanti began curating a vegan menu with no oil, ghee and maida. She also sells non-vegan sweets, savouries, pickles, poppadoms and vathals. Shanti says her sprouted methi pickle and vegetable appalams, beetroot papads, and palak appalams are hot sellers. Orders within Chennai are delivered the same day. For details, call 9677815555

