Kombucha, anyone? 

August 06, 2022 21:43 IST
Abha Appasamy recalls how fermented drinks and maintaining good gut health were two critical factors in her husband’s recovery from a severe intestinal infection. While looking for good probiotics, she stumbled upon milk kafir, ginger ale, and kombucha. Instead of settling for store-bought variants, she dug out authentic recipes of these drinks and started making them herself. This pursuit filled the void that came from watching an empty nest: Marriage had led her daughter to a different address. When she posted images of these drinks made by her, on social media, her doorbell got busy, with friends merrily tripping over the doormat to try them out.

She sells seven different flavours of kombucha including manner, vetiver and coffee flavours.

In addition, she offers ginger ale, also manufactured at her unit in Perungudi.

She notes that the milk kafir is her signature offering, and it is made in small batches at home by hand.

“My products are well-researched and tested regularly to ensure they are produced according to the authentic methods without shortcuts. For instance, my Kombucha takes exactly 21 days to make,” says Abha.

For details, WhatsApp 9962575684

