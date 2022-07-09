Keeping beauty organic 

This Kilpauk resident is proof that peering at product labels of personal care products can do much for sustainability

This Kilpauk resident is proof that peering at product labels of personal care products can do much for sustainability

Sharanya Gopalakrishnan was at first amused over how her sister-in-law would keep a weather eye on the product label while shopping for personal care items.

She would eventually pick up that habit from her relative, and by virtue of that, a business as well.

When Sharanya started looking at these labels, she was appalled at the number of chemicals that went into making most personal care products.

That was just the trigger for Sharanya to research about natural alternatives and and set up Vishara, her own line of herbal skin, hair, and body care products. “Initially, all I wanted to do was create chemical-free products for my two little boys. But this interest found a larger focus when my friends and relatives tried my samples,” says Sharanya.

What started out as a small batch of homemade mosquito repellants and soaps eventually grew into an extensive line of products including lip balms, bath powders, foot salts, facial kits, cream soaps, moisturisers, deodorant balms, body scrubs and more.

According to the entrepreneur, Vishara’s cream soaps and coconut clay cleansers have been enjoying a huge patronage. Sharanya says, “Our products are made from Indian ingredients and are easy to use, smell great, and are mess-free.” Notably, the herbal line uses plastic-free recyclable packing. Vishara is open for orders on its website and also has a try-and-buy store in Kilpauk. For details, visit www.vishara.in/