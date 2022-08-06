Hooked on teaching

August 06, 2022 21:46 IST

Social media has helped Vadapalani-based Irin Edwin discover a talent for teaching crocheting

When crocheting professional and entrepreneur Irin Edwin began to post images of her works across social media, friends expressed an interest in being initiated into the art. Irin helped them warp their head around crocheting. It turned out to be a two-way street with the teaching exercise helping Irin to eventually slip effortlessly into the role of a formal crocheting coach. She launched Artytexture, an academy assisting anyone who tries to up their crocheting game.

It offers a six-week foundational course for beginners and intermediate-level crocheters, covering toy making, bag making, garment making and interior-decor making, among other things. It includes six two-hour sessions taught every Saturday at their Vadapalani centre and is priced at ₹4200.

“Online classes are open to anyone across the globe,” says Irin. Artytexture also functions as a crocheting supply store selling different types of yarn, hooks, cutters measuring tapes and more.

For details, call 9884040235