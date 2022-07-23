Tamil Nadu Smiling

Herbs replace chemicals

July 23, 2022 22:30 IST
July 23, 2022 22:30 IST

Sanagamalini Krishnamurthy was accustomed to seeing her mother Mangalam Krishnamurthy dole out skincare tips to anyone who crossed her path. One day, it struck Sanagamalini that this advice can be put in boxes and packets and shipped all over the country.

That realisation led to the incorporation of Celestial, a line of beauty products made with local herbs and other natural organic ingredients. “My mother is 100% the brain behind Celestial, it is her knowledge of traditional skincare that drives our brand,” says Sangamalini.

Along with their team, the mother-daughter duo make hair oils, scrubs, face packs, face serums, lip balms, and bath powders from their family home in Tiruvottiyur.

Sangamalini says their Red Gold hair oil made from hibiscus, vetiver, and fenugreek is generously patronised by their customers for its non-sticky residue-free nature. Though their coffee scrubs and face packs are enthusiastically lapped up, Sangamalini rates their face serum laced with 24-karat flakes above the two.

