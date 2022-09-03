Green cleaners

With a shared interest in sustainability, one eschewing heavy dependence on chemical-dominated products for everyday living, Subash Natarajan, Nagarajan Dhandapani and Rajendran Gopal have launched an organic line of cleaners made out of bio enzymes. The bio enzymes are made with citrus fruit peels and soap nuts.

The brand currently sells kid and pet-friendly floor cleaners, toilet cleaners, dishwashing liquid and detergent, which can be mixed with water for use. They are also later used as fertiliser for plants and trees. Narpavi is open for orders in Chennai. For details, call 9385300870