Going the extra mile for a healthy meal

Prem Kumar
July 30, 2022 17:04 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 22:50 IST

A bout of illnesses four years ago forced bank manager Prem Kumar to watch what he put his fork and knife to. He began to go on “pilgrimages” to the best organic farms in Tamil Nadu to acquire items that would make for a healthy plate. His health improved, and he quit his job and went on to start Pachai Maram Organics in Velachery. He continues with the practice of visiting these farms, now for also filling up his shelves with organic products. The store sells fruits and vegetables, leafy greens, organic cow milk, rice, dal, and oils, and herbal cosmetics. Prem Kumar notes that Pachai Maram Organics is driven by a mission: Promoting sustainable agriculture practices and healthy eating that would protect the environment, producers, and consumers. “I do not encourage anyone to buy organic unless they are willing to understand its benefits first,” he adds. For details, call or WhatsApp 9840449147

