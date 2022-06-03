Feed a neighbour, find a cheerleader

Kilpauk resident finds encouragement within her gated community to launch a ‘sweet’ enterprise

Preeti Talreja is proof that it pays to have neighbours well-fed once in a while. The Kilpauk resident would treat hers to a generous pack of sweets rustled up in her kitchen during Vinayaka Chaturthi. The sweets having her neighbours at the 72-unit gated community she lives in, slurping with delight, Preeti found just the right degree of confidence to start wooing sweet teeth outside the community.

Essentially a one-woman enterprise, Sweet Wishes — aptly named as it all began with festival wishes warmly extended with a bowl of sweets — meets food licensing requirements. It gets busy around festivals when orders come in thick and fast, says 59-year-old Preeti. At those times, helpers are indispensable. At others, when the orders are within manageable proportions, Preeti goes it almost alone, not looking beyond minimal help.

The sweets offered by Sweet Wishes are preparations she has shared with neighbours and friends over the years. “I narrowed down the list to what they have liked the most.”

The narrowed list however hardly comes across as narrow: It includes date & dry fruit burfi, Nankhatai, walnut cookies, mawa muffins red velvet muffins, mawa malpua, mathri, cornflakes mixture and chocolate samosa.

Preeti notes that the enterprise retains the spirit of neighbourliness, as evidenced by the fact that it continues to thrive on word-of-mouth publicity.

For details, call 9840763442